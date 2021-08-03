Community news: Books, Bags & Baubles sale at Sherman Library, and more

There will be a Sherman Library Book Sale on: Aug. 13, 14, 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Most books are $1-$2. There are fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books and audio books. There’s also a collector’s corner featuring special books at significant savings. The book sale is located inside the library barn and masks are required.

Bags and Baubles Sale: Aug. 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is a selection of jewelry, handbags and scarves. All proceeds from the Books, Bags & Baubles Sale support Library operations.

The Sherman Library Books, Bags & Baubles Sale is held simultaneously with the Sherman Historical Society Barn

For more information, call the Sherman Library at 860-354-2455.

Washington Art Association & Gallery presenting show of Margaret Grimes' paintings

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is presenting a retrospective show of the paintings of Margaret Grimes from Aug. 14 to Sept. 12.

She was the founder and driving force behind Western Connecticut State University's Master of Fine Arts program, where she championed deserving students who were unable to afford more well-known but prohibitively expensive MFA programs. She earned the title of Distinguished Professor Emerita at WCSU.

Upon her retirement in 2013, she was able to give her studio more attention and her artwork soared both in scale and achievement. Her paintings were the subject of 18 solo exhibitions at Blue Mountain Gallery where she was a founding member, and her work has been included in several group shows and traveling exhibitions. It can also been seen in a number of books and publications.

She was a member of the National Academy of Design in New York, and was the Purchase Award Winner in Painting at the American Academy of Arts and Letters Invitational Show in 2019.

Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The Washington Art Association & Gallery can be reached at 860-868-2878. Visit washingtonartassociation.org.

Bridgewater Hilltop Center offering August events

Body Conditioning exercise class will be in person at the center Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesdays, Computer club at 10 a.m.; Silver Needles at 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Tai Chi at 10 a.m.; Mahjongg at 1:00 p.m.

Fridays, Poker at 10 a.m., Chair Yoga at 10:30 a.m., Canasta at 1 p.m.

Book Group, Monday Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.

The Municipal Agent, Dawn MacNutt, will be at the center Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon

The RVNA Health will be here on Tuesday, August 17 for a blood pressure clinic at 1 p.m.

Massage with Jill, Wednesday, August 11 & 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. By appointment only. Enjoy a seated complimentary 10 minute light, gentle neck and shoulder massage with Jill, a licensed massage therapist.

Celebrate August with a lunch on Thursday, August 12 serving fried chicken, potato salad and creamsicles for dessert. Lunch provided by Synergy HomeCare with music by the Walking Fish.

Library Program, Wednesday August 18 at 1 p.m. Meet with Chris Fisher from the Burnham Library at the senior center. He will be available to teach about their downloadable audio books, eBooks and free movies. The center is now considered a Burnham Library’s Satellite Library.

Bingo on Thursday, August 19 at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, make your reservation.

New Milford Commission on the Arts organizing concerts on the green

The Edwin Kinkade Concerts on the Green will begin the 2021 series on Saturday, Aug. 7. Organized by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, the first of four concerts will feature vocalist Wanda Houston’s Band with music of the 30s through the 70s. The free concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand on the Village Green. Subsequent concerts feature Profile Reggae, which plays Reggae influenced music from the 50s to the present on August 14; The Kenn Morr Band, an original alternative folk rock band, on August 21; and Already Gone, an Eagles Tribute band, on August 28.

Residents are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Kent Volunteer Fire Department hosting golf tournament

The Kent Volunteer Fire Department annual golf tournament is on Monday, Sept.13, at the Bull's Bridge Golf Club. To obtain registration and or sponsorship information email golf@kentfire.org .

Gaylordsville Fire Department Auxiliary celebrating 75th anniversary

The Gaylordsville Fire Department is celebrating is 75th Anniversary of the department, and is hosting a drive-in movie, Dumbo, on Aug. 14 at 8:30 p.m. The event is free and there will be food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m., at 670 Kent Road, Gaylordsville.