Community mourns deaths of 2 teens

CLAYTON, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin community is mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash with a semi.

Polk County sheriff's officials have identified the victims as Michael Magnuson and Grace Schradle, both 16 and from rural Clayton. Authorities say their vehicle collided with a semi at a Clear Lake intersection Monday afternoon.

The two teens were juniors at Clayton High School where a crowd of about 100 people gathered outside Tuesday for a prayer vigil. District Administrator Ed Cerney tells KSTP-TV said both Michael and Grace were active in several sports. Michael was also a member of the student council.

Cerney says the district is doing all it can to support the students and staff and that he's grateful for the care shown to the teens' families.