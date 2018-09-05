Community leaders take tour of MEDinstll

Several leaders in the New Milford community recently visited MEDinstill, one of the state’s leading medical manufacturing companies in New Milford.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass coordinated the meeting and invited state Rep. Bill Buckbee, R-67, and state Sen. Craig Miner, R-30, as well as the Northwest Regional Workforce Investment Board, in an effort to explore the potential growth within the industry at a local level.

“MEDinstill has an important impact on our community,” Buckbee said , a member of the legislature’s Commerce Committee. “There is an opportunity to extrapolate that positive impact to other industries and regions across the state.”

“The manufacturing of medical parts may not seem exciting on the surface, but MEDinstill is continuously working on products that prevent further harm to patients and their caregivers,” he said. “They are true innovators and problem solvers, which is exactly the type of talent we should be fostering here in New Milford and in Connecticut.”

Miner thanked all parties involved for the opportunity to “tour the facility and learn more about the company’s history and future plans.”

“Their cutting-edge technology is applicable to many medical settings,” he said. “The company is a real asset to the local economy.”

Bass acknowledged Miner, Buckbee, New Milford Economic Development Corporation Chairman Oley Carpp, Northwest Workforce Investment’s Cathy Awward, and Andrea Rynn and Robert Bepko from Western Connecticut Health Network for their attendance at the strategic meeting introducing MEDinstill's present state of manufacturing facilities.

“We discussed possible opportunities in both the manufacturing base as well as creating an education component with an emphasis on advanced manufacturing and bioscience,” he said.

“Creating partnerships at the local, state and private sector will help foster opportunities for high tech jobs and education here in New Milford,” the mayor said. “I look forward to more meetings ahead.”

MEDinstill has expressed an interest in introducing additional manufacturing skills to potential employees, in essence through an apprenticeship program.

The basic skills of crafting manufactured parts and items are transferrable through several industries.

Founded in 1986, the company has dedicated itself to innovating cost effective ways to help mitigate hospital acquired infections, improve disaster response and emergency manufacturing.