Committee endorses Ram to run for 67th district

Hilary Ram Photo: Courtesy Of Hilary Ram

Democrat Hilary Ram was recently unanimously endorsed as the Democratic candidate for State Representative to the 67th House District.

She was endorsed May 20 during a virtual convention of delegates.

Ram accepted the nomination and said she is looking forward to hearing the concerns of town residents as she begins her campaign.

Republican Bill Buckbee has represented the district, which covers New Milford, for two terms.

“I am honored to represent the Town of New Milford as we face an unprecedented moment during the pandemic and beyond,” said Ram in a statement.

“The way forward for our town and our state is with a comprehensive plan for recovery where we make people and businesses whole, and then create more opportunity for our residents with a vibrant and diverse economy,” she said. “We need forward looking leadership.”

Ram described her campaign as “driven by principles.”

“My values are front and center, so you know what you are getting,” said Ram. “I’m guided not by ideology or political party but by wanting to do what is right.”

“I believe that government can be a force for good, that candidates should carry themselves with integrity, that diversity makes us stronger, and that elected officials are responsible for stewarding our towns and our state into the future,” she said.

Ram said she supports strengthening the economy, infrastructure investments, transportation solutions, business development and retention, as well as technical and community college programs.

“I will lead in environmental stewardship that bolsters our economy, in ending gun violence and the opioid epidemic by seeing these problems holistically, not in isolation,” she said.

She also wants to “prioritize and protect the care” of seniors and veterans.

“Most importantly, I believe in transparency and honest dialogue with constituents because good government depends on an informed engaged citizenry,” Ram said.

Ram said she learned her work ethic from her mother, who was a business owner.

“All of my childhood, I saw her work hard and slowly build a successful business,” she said. “In high school and later in college, I sought out classes that inspired me to be curious, to ask questions, and to challenge assumptions.”

She wrote for school papers, joined a Women’s Resource Center, tutored inmates at the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, and worked for an Anti-Apartheid organization.

“I knew I would dedicate my life to making things better for people who are struggling under any form of oppression or marginalization,” Ram added.

Ram’s father remained in Puerto Rico for most of her childhood.

“My visits there gave me a love of Puerto Rican culture and the Spanish language, which engendered a life-long desire to learn about other cultures and to appreciate diversity,” she related.

Ram is a full-time mother and a substitute teacher at a local Montessori school.

She is also a volunteer and member of many local groups, including Sandy Hook Promise, Mothers Out Front and Western CT Civic Action.

She was approved for, and still is, a mentor in the Norwalk Mentor Program, part of Human Services Council.

Ram also serves as secretary of the New Milford Democratic Town Committee.

For more information, visit www.hilaryram.com, look for Hilary Ram on Facebook or follow @hilaryramCT.