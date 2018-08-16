Commissioner recuses herself from solar farm case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico public regulation commissioner has recused herself from a case involving a solar company that was a major campaign contributor to her re-election campaign.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Commissioner Lynda Lovejoy filed a notice last week that she won't take part in deciding whether El Paso Electric receives approval to purchase a solar farm to be built by Affordable Solar Installation of Albuquerque.

But Public Regulation Commission Chairman Sandy Jones on Tuesday rejected a request that he also step aside from El Paso Electric's case, saying the political donations from Affordable Solar won't color his decision.

Campaign finance reports indicate Jones received at least $13,000 in contributions and Lovejoy at least $4,500 from Affordable Solar and related companies and individuals in their respective re-election bids.

