Commissioner denied to oversee 3 Ohio redistricting suits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court denied a request Tuesday by attorneys in two of three lawsuits brought against the state's newly drawn legislative maps to appoint a master commissioner to oversee the disputes.

Lawyers for voters represented by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and the Ohio Organizing Collaborative had told the high court in a filing Monday that the special oversight was needed to resolve discovery disputes between three legal teams that have sued and lawyers for Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission.