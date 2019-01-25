Commission opposes marijuana legalization

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state commission created to reduce alcohol and drug problems in New Hampshire is opposing a bill to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The Governor's Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs weighed in Friday on a bill that would legalize marijuana use by those ages 21 and older and tax it in a similar manner to alcohol. While some commission members did not vote, those who did were unanimous in their opposition, including those representing hospitals, the departments of safety and corrections and the state liquor commission.

While the bill's supporters argue New Hampshire should join other New England states that have made recreational marijuana legal, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu opposes it. He said Friday he is pleased the commission concluded now is not the time for such a move.