Comments sought on Idaho Medicaid expansion waiver

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are seeking public comments on a waiver to Medicaid expansion involving mental health treatment and substance abuse.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Friday it’s taking comments through Dec. 24.

The waiver would allow Medicaid recipients to receive inpatient treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders at a freestanding psychiatric hospital.

Currently, those services are only available in the psychiatric unit of a full-service hospital.

State officials say the waiver will expand access to outpatient behavioral health services throughout the state.

The waiver is supported by Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the Medicaid expansion initiative that passed last year.

Waivers are required when a state wants to deviate from standard Medicaid rules.