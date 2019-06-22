‘Comedy of Error’s lecture planned

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a lecture, “The Errors in ‘Comedy of Errors,” with Yale College Professor Dr. Mark Schenker June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Schenker will explore the tragicomic elements of the play that point to darker themes in Shakespeare’s tragedies and especially his “problem plays,” “All’s Well That Ends Well,” “Measure for Measure” and “Troilus and Cressida. “

The event is sponsored by Friends of Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills, together with Shakesperience Productions in connection with their main stage productions of “The Comedy of Errors” in Washington this summer.

The main stage productions of “The Comedy of Errors” by Shakespeare in the Park will be held Aug. 7-11 at 7:30 p.m. at the River Walk Pavilion in Washington. Performances will be free. The audience is encouraged to bring blankets, beach/lawn chairs and picnic dinners.

For more information and RSVP to the program, call 860-868-7586.