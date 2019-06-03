‘Comedy of Error’s lecture planned

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a lecture with Yale College Professor Dr. Mark Schenker on the comedy in “Comedy of Errors,” both in itself in as in example of the comic mode in Shakespeare, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Friends of Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills, together with Shakesperience Productions in connection with their main stage productions of “The Comedy of Errors” in Washington this summer.

The main stage productions of “The Comedy of Errors” by Shakespeare in the Park will be held Aug. 7-11 at 7:30 p.m. at the River Walk Pavilion in Washington. Performances will be free. The audience is encouraged to bring blankets, beach/lawn chairs and picnic dinners.

For more information and RSVP to the program, call 860-868-7586.