https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Comedy-night-to-support-Harrybrooke-14572782.php
Comedy night to support Harrybrooke
Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will hold its seventh annual Comedy Night featuring dinner and professional comedians Nov. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event, sponsored this year by Marandola Fuel, will include a full BBQ pig roast, entertainment and a silent auction and be held at the VFW Hall on Avery Road in town.
Comedians Mike Gaffney and Melvin George II will take the stage.
The event will also feature a raffle and live auction, including donations from the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Tickets are $50 per person.
For more information and RSVP, visit www.harrybrookepark.org and go to “Events.”
View Comments