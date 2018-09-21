Comedy night on tap at Fast Eddie’s

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors will sponsor a comedy night fundraiser Sept. 21 at Fast Eddie’s in New Milford.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. at Fast Eddie’s, 46 Old State Road. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Light snacks and two drinks will be provided. In addition, raffle prizes and a silent auction will be offered.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local first responders.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net