https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Comedy-night-on-tap-at-Fast-Eddie-s-13204798.php
Comedy night on tap at Fast Eddie’s
The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors will sponsor a comedy night fundraiser Sept. 21 at Fast Eddie’s in New Milford.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. at Fast Eddie’s, 46 Old State Road. The show will start at 8 p.m.
Light snacks and two drinks will be provided. In addition, raffle prizes and a silent auction will be offered.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local first responders.
For more information and tickets, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net
View Comments