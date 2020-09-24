Comedy, drag queen programs slated

KBJB Entertainment in New Milford will offer a variety of comedy and drag queen programs in the coming days.

A comedy quarantine laugh outside event will be held Sept. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Silo at 44 Upland Road.

The lawn will open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show, which will feature Tim Lovett, Kim DeShields and KJ Johansen.

Tickets are $15. Guests should bring their won chairs, snacks and drinks, as well as a non-perishable food item to be donated to New Milford Social Services. Five dollars of each ticket will benefit The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm.

A “Drive-In Divas! The Diners, Drive-Ins and Divas Tour” will be held Oct. 3 from 9 to 11 p.m. at Dinerluxe on Route 7 in town.

The cost is $100 per car, which includes one $50 food and drink voucher from Dinerluxe and one raffle ticket per person. Five dollars per ticket will benefit New Milford Social Services.

Food and drink specials will be available.

The event, sponsored by CDI-Connecticut Distributors, Inc., will feature Bella Noche, Whendy Whaxwood and Ramona Mirage.

DJ RayD and KJ Johansen will also participate.

Weather permitting, outdoor VIP seating will be available.

For more information and RSVP, call KBJB at 860-350-8152 or Dinerluxe at 860-355-3500.

A program of songs and silliness, “Joan, Judy and Barbara: Can We Talk Tour,” will be held Oct. 4 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at The Silo.

The lawn will open at 3 p.m. for a program featuring impersonators Joan Silvers (aka KJ Johansen), Judy G (aka Summer Orlando) and Barbara Joan Streets.

DJ Rayd will also participate.

Guests are invited to bring chairs, food and drinks.

Tickets are $20, with $5 per ticket sale to benefit The Silo. Guests are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a toiletry item to benefit New Milford Social Services.

“Distant Divas, Round 2” will be held Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Silo.

The event will feature drag queens Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche and Annie Manildoo, with KJ Johansen and DJ Rayd.

The lawn will open at 1 p.m. for a 2 p.m. show.

Guests are invited to bring chairs, food and drinks, as well as a non-perishable food item to benefit New Milford Social Services.

Tickets are $20, with $5 to benefit The Silo.

A KBJB Halloween MASKerade ball will be held Oct. 31 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at The Silo.

More details will follow.

Guests of all events above asked to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-8152 or emailkbjbradio@gmail.com.