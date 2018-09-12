Columbus bans scooters from sidewalks in emergency order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city has issued an emergency order banning electric scooters from sidewalks.

Columbus Department of Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher issued the order Tuesday as city administrators wait for the City Council to return from summer recess and consider permanent code changes.

The Columbus Dispatch reports electric scooters in Columbus have ignited an intense debate within City Hall, where officials have mulled a response to the sudden appearance of ride-share scooters operated by tech vendors Bird and Lime.

Riding a bicycle on the sidewalk is a minor misdemeanor in Columbus. If the council approves proposed legislative changes, riding an electric scooter on a sidewalk also would be a misdemeanor.

Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss proposed laws governing scooters.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com