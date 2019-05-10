Colorado wildlife commission rejects ban on bobcat hunting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wildlife commissioners have rejected a citizen petition to outlaw the trapping and trophy hunting of bobcats.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission heard arguments from both sides during a hearing in Grand Junction Thursday.

The commissioners say there is a lack of scientific evidence that harvesting bobcats at current levels is harmful to the species.

Supporters of the proposed ban submitted a petition with 208,000 signatures during the meeting 243 miles (391 kilometers) west of Denver.

Bobcats are killed both as hunting trophies and for their pelts. Coat makers in China and Russia sell bobcat-fur garments for thousands of dollars.

Records show licensed hunters and trappers in Colorado killed 1,978 bobcats last year, nearly three times the 680 killed in 2004.

