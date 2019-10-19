Colorado votes on tax regime long embraced by conservatives

DENVER (AP) — Democrats who control Colorado's statehouse are asking voters to dismantle part of a state tax regime that for decades has served as a model for fiscal conservatives nationwide.

Coloradans will decide Nov. 5 if the state can permanently keep tax revenue that otherwise would be refunded under limits set by a 1992 constitutional amendment called the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

Democratic lawmakers placed the measure on the ballot. They're convinced it's time to chip away at a formula that they say has led to drastic underinvestment in Colorado's schools and roads.

Opponents say it's just a first step to weaken or eliminate a safeguard that's allowed the private sector to fuel Colorado's robust economy and has kept state government growth in check.