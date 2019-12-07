Colorado state Rep. Kimmi Clark Lewis dies of cancer at 62

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Kimmi Clark Lewis, who represented a large rural swath of eastern Colorado, has died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 62.

Lewis, who died surrounded by friends and family at home on her ranch in Kim on Friday, represented House District 64, which spans nine counties. She was first elected to the House in 2016.

“Kimmi has been a strong advocate for our state’s farmers and ranchers," said U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, of Windsor. ”She will be remembered as a treasured member of the community who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Coloradans."

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that at the time of her death, Lewis was readying a fight against the possible reintroduction of wolves in Colorado, which she said would endanger livestock and ranching. She announced in August she would run for a third term in the House.

“The common threads throughout her time on earth were her strong ties to the land she was born and raised on and her unwavering principles,” her family said in a statement.

Lewis and her husband, Dave, had six children, including twins. He died of leukemia in 2000.

All of their children graduated from college, and two now operate the family trucking business.