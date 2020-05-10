Colorado sheriff's deputies kill suspect who set fire to car

DENVER (AP) — Colorado sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man after he fled police, set fire to the inside of his vehicle and brandished a gun, authorities said.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately identify the man who was killed or the two deputies involved in the shooting, who are on administrative leave, The Denver Post reports.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling said in an email that a driver fled after being pulled over in Idaho Springs around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Colorado State Highway 103. During a pursuit that followed, the suspect set fire to the car, Snelling said.

The vehicle stopped southwest of Idaho Springs, 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Denver.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, got out of the vehicle with a gun, Snelling said.

The deputies fired an unspecified number of shots and killed the suspect. The deputies were not injured, Snelling said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will review the shooting, Snelling said.