Colorado restaurant criticized for offering full service

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say they are disappointed with one Colorado restaurant's decision to open for sit-down service Sunday and will follow up with the owners.

A video posted by Colorado Community Media showed a crowd of people inside C&C Kitchen and Coffee in Castle Rock on Mothers' Day. People were sitting at tables and waiting in line at the counter amid the once familiar restaurant din. More people waited in line outside.

In a tweet with a President Donald Trump mention, eatery owners of C&C Coffee and Kitchen said they were standing up for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

While most restaurants in Colorado are not allowed to offer sit-down service under Polis' latest order, the state has allowed restaurants in Mesa County to open tables to customers but only at 30% capacity because of its low number of cases, The Daily Senintel reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.