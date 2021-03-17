Skip to main content
Colorado panel hears bill on farmworker wages, rights

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state Senate panel heard testimony Wednesday on a bill to grant minimum wage and overtime rights to thousands of farmworkers and allow those workers to organize and join labor unions.

The bill, sponsored by three Democrat lawmakers, would regulate working hours for overtime, rest and eating breaks, and guarantee farmworkers living in cramped quarters space in those quarters that conforms with distancing guidelines recommended by health authorities to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Several U.S. states allow farmworkers collective bargaining to some extent — rights originally denied them on the basis of skin color under U.S. labor laws first adopted in the 1930s.

Last year, Washington became the first state to grant farmworkers overtime protections through the courts. California is phasing in some overtime protections, while New York last year began requiring overtime pay when farmworkers work more than 60 hours in a week. Maryland and Minnesota also offer overtime protections to farmworkers.

Sen. Jessie Danielson, a bill co-sponsor, told the Senate Business, Labor, and Technology Committee on Wednesday that most farmers and ranchers treat their workers well. But she cited a litany of abuse, including relentless work hours in all weather conditions, substandard housing and lack of regular access to medical care.