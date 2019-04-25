Colorado lawmakers vow to return on paid family leave

DENVER (AP) — Sponsors of a Colorado paid family leave bill say they aren't giving up despite a largely successful pushback from many business groups.

Democratic Sen. Angela Williams and Faith Winter said Thursday they'll return with a plan that would be operational in 2024.

Meanwhile, they're seeking a study on the plan's viability.

Winter says supporters won't compromise on their goal of a paid leave option for all Colorado workers.

Large business chambers and minority Republican lawmakers questioned the cost to employers and the fiscal soundness of the proposed $1 billion program.

The proposal would have provided up to 12 weeks' leave, with up to $1,000 a week in benefits. Premium payments would begin in 2023, with the first benefits available in 2024.