Colorado law permits seizure of guns if owner is a threat

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a "red flag" gun law that permits the seizure of firearms from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

Polis, a Democrat, signed the bill into law on Friday.

The legislation was one of the most disputed of Colorado's 2019 Democrat-controlled Legislative session.

It places the burden of proof on a gun owner to get firearms back by showing that he or she no longer poses a risk.

Opponents argue the law violates the 2nd Amendment and due process rights of gun owners.

It's Colorado's most significant gun legislation since background checks and ammunition magazine limits were enacted in 2013.

Two Democratic lawmakers were recalled and another resigned for supporting those laws.