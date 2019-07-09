Colorado hospital to ask patients to provide gender identity

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado hospital will begin asking incoming patients to provide their gender identities as a way to improve treatment for transgendered people.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Monday that Parkview Medical Center intends to initiate the policy Wednesday.

Officials at the Pueblo hospital say patients can decline to answer.

Officials say the policy is intended to ensure every patient receives the best health care available at the facility 114 miles (183 kilometers) south of Denver.

Officials say answers will be included in confidential, permanent medical records.

Physicians will be able to conduct follow-up interviews in private.

Parkview established a committee that worked on the policy during the past year with the National LGBT Health Education Center and advocacy organization Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

