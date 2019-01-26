Colorado court asked to reconsider ruling in oil-gas case

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has been asked to reconsider its decision in an oil and gas lawsuit because of comments by a lower court judge who had a role in the case.

The request filed Thursday asks the court to revisit its Jan. 14 ruling that regulators don't have to make health and environmental protection their top priority in setting oil and gas rules.

The request said the ruling relied in part on an opinion written by a lower court judge, Laurie Booras. Booras later resigned after a disciplinary panel found she used ethnic slurs and demeaning nicknames for a Hispanic judge and a Native American woman.

Some of the plaintiffs in the oil and gas case are Hispanic and Native American. In their request for the Supreme Court to reconsider, they said Booras may not have treated them fairly.