Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press/Report for America Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 10:04 a.m.
1 of27 Sean Hovorka, production superintendent Trapper Mining, holds coal from the Trapper Mine on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. Hovorka, also recently elected member of the town's city council, sees a future in mining because of renewables. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
Trinidad Loya, left, stands next to his son Trini Loya lll, as they pose for a photo near the Craig Station on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The coal plant in Craig is closing, along with the mine that feeds it and has nearly 115 more employees, and all the workers will lose their jobs over the next decade. For the Loyas, as for other coal families, the power plant afforded them a lifestyle they wouldn't have had otherwise.
Coal is hauled from the Trapper Mine on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The coal plant in Craig is closing, along with the mine that feeds it and has nearly 115 more employees, and all the workers will lose their jobs over the next decade.
Coal sits at the Trapper Mine on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo.
Craig Station, the power plant, in Craig, Colo., sits in the background of the Trapper Mine on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo.
Homes line streets in the town of Craig, Colo., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
A truck rest in a field near the Wyman Museum on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Craig, Color.
A sign displays support for the coal industry Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Craig, Colo.
Ray Beck, former Craig Mayor and Moffat County Commissioner, poses for a photograph Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Craig, Colo. Moffatt County's 2020 assessed value was nearly $430 million with 62% coming from the top 10 taxpayers, all energy-related businesses.
Tim Osborn, Craig Station Plant Manager, stands near a generator Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. Many of the plant workers are finding their morale has gone down as the closure date inches closer.
Ron Geary, an electrician at Craig Station, stands near the Yampa River on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. One of Geary's fears during this transition is the mental health of his colleagues who are losing a part of their identity and job security with retirement plan.
Coal sits at Craig Station, the power plant in Craig, Colo., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Workers from Craig Station, from left, Ron Geary, Gene LeFeure, Trinidad Loya and Wes Lytle of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union pose for a photograph Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The union represents the bargaining unit at the Craig plant and nearly 4,200 members across Colorado and Wyoming.
Steam is emitted from some of the Craig Station's smoke stacks Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Craig, Colo.
Sean Hovorka, a production superintendent at Trapper Mining, looks on as coal is hauled from the mine Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. Hovorka, also recently elected member of the town's city council, sees a future in mining because of renewables.
A dragline excavator moves the rock or soil layer that needs to be removed in order to access the coal at Trapper Mining on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo.
Trinidad Loya, left, holds a photo of his father while standing next to his son Trini Loya lll, near Craig Station on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The three generations worked at the plant. The eldest Loya, now deceased, helped build the plant's three units where his son was a combined plant operator and his grandson was an electrician.
Steam billows from the Craig Power Plant on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo.
CRAIG, Colorado (AP) — In a quiet valley tucked away from Colorado’s bustling ski resorts, far from his hometown in northern Mexico, Trinidad Loya found a way to support his family’s American dream: Coal.
He, his son and grandson — all named Trinidad Loya —worked for the coal plant in Craig, Colorado, with the eldest Loya starting more than 30 years ago. The plant currently employs 180 people, paying higher salaries and bringing far more job security than most other jobs in the area.