https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Colorado-becomes-22nd-U-S-state-to-abolish-death-15151958.php
Colorado becomes 22nd U.S. state to abolish death penalty
DENVER (AP) — Colorado has become the 22nd U.S. state to abolish the death penalty as Gov. Jared Polis signed a repeal bill into law Monday.
Polis also commuted the sentences of all three men on Colorado's death row.
Colorado’s Democrat-controlled Legislature passed repeal legislation this year after picking up the support of some Republican lawmakers.
The law applies to offenses charged starting July 1.
