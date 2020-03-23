Colorado becomes 22nd U.S. state to abolish death penalty

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has become the 22nd U.S. state to abolish the death penalty as Gov. Jared Polis signed a repeal bill into law Monday.

Polis also commuted the sentences of all three men on Colorado's death row.

Colorado’s Democrat-controlled Legislature passed repeal legislation this year after picking up the support of some Republican lawmakers.

The law applies to offenses charged starting July 1.