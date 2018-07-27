Colorado anti-fracking group recovers missing petitions

Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Friday, May 27, 2016, photo, a pump jack works off state highway 119 near Firestone, Colo. A group behind a proposed Colorado initiative to severely limit new oil and gas drilling on non-federal land has parted ways with a petition-gathering firm in a payment dispute. less FILE - In this Friday, May 27, 2016, photo, a pump jack works off state highway 119 near Firestone, Colo. A group behind a proposed Colorado initiative to severely limit new oil and gas drilling on non-federal ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Colorado anti-fracking group recovers missing petitions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Sponsors of a proposal to limit oil and gas drilling in Colorado say they've recovered thousands of voter petitions supporting the measure that were taken out of state by an Oregon signature gathering firm.

Colorado Rising says it hopes its dispute with Direct Action Partners of Portland doesn't jeopardize its efforts to get its statutory measure on November's ballot.

Colorado Rising says DAP suddenly closed its Colorado offices last week and took an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 signatures it had already collected to its Portland headquarters. It says DAP returned the signatures Thursday after Colorado Rising filed a Denver court complaint.

DAP didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. It has said it abandoned its Colorado fieldwork because it was owed money. Colorado Rising disputes that.