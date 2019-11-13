Colorado Supreme Court considers gun magazine limit

DENVER (AP) — Gun rights groups are urging the Colorado Supreme Court to follow guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the state’s ban on gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.

In arguments before the state court Wednesday, the groups’ lawyer, Barry Arrington, said that since the U.S. Supreme Court has found that the right to bear arms is a fundamental one, the state has a heavy burden to prove that the magazine limit is needed.

The law was passed in 2013 in an effort to limit the number of deaths in mass shootings.

The legal challenge is based on the Colorado constitution’s gun protections, not the Second Amendment. Given that, Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson told the justices they have the right to interpret the state’s constitution on their own.