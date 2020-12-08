Colorado House speaker nixes probe into voting system

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Colorado House Speaker KC Becker has dismissed a request by state Republicans who want an investigation into the state's election software and voting machines, accusing the group of trafficking in “debunked conspiracy theories.”

Colorado election officials, including Republican county clerks, have pointed to the state’s proven track record of election security. And federal judges have dismissed allegations by President Donald Trump that the election was stolen from him, The Denver Post reported.

Seven state House Republicans and one representative-elect wrote the letter Monday to Becker calling for an audit of the Dominion Voting Systems software used by the state. The group also wants the creation of a special committee to maintain election integrity.

“Free and fair elections are foundational to keeping our Republic and voters must have confidence in the election system,” the letter said. “The committee through educational hearings and sworn witness testimony from experts can help uncover any fraud or weaknesses in Colorado systems to help restore faith in the election process.”

Becker said Monday that the state's elections are among the safest and most secure in the nation, and that audits leave no doubt about the this year’s results.

“While it is disappointing to see a few fringe members of the minority traffic in debunked conspiracy theories, it isn’t surprising given their steadfast allegiance to President Trump and his continued efforts to undermine our democracy,” Becker said.

Elections officials have repeatedly denounced statements questioning Colorado’s election integrity and Dominion has refuted claims about any deleted or changed votes.