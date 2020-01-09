Colorado Gov. Polis lists new priorities after prolific year

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivers his second state of the state address Thursday, outlining his policy priorities — with a particular emphasis on healthcare — to a Legislature in the control of fellow Democrats.

Polis' biggest ask for 2020 will be legislation to create a state-administered public option for health insurance.

The idea is to generate more competition in a Colorado market where many rural residents have few options, even with the state health insurance exchange created under the Affordable Care Act.

A public option is the governor's top healthcare goal for the four-month legislative session that began Wednesday. It builds on a cost-reducing framework created last year that includes a reinsurance program designed to lower private insurance rates, hospital price transparency, pending efforts to import cheaper prescription drugs from abroad and consumer protections against surprise out-of-network medical bills.

Groups with ties to hospitals and insurance companies oppose any potential mandates to participate in the public option as well as any government price-setting.

Democratic lawmakers vow to resurrect an effort to institute a prescription drug price transparency plan this year. Last year's efforts met intense opposition from the U.S. pharmaceutical industry and Colorado's largest business chambers. Their lead argument was a threat to the industry's trade secrets they need to stay competitive.

Those Colorado business chambers also fended off efforts to create a paid family leave program last year, questioning the cost to employers and workers and the fiscal soundness of the proposal. Democratic lawmakers intend to pursue a plan this year. Preliminary cost estimates surpass $2 billion.

Democratic lawmakers are pursuing legislation to strengthen air and water pollution monitoring and increase penalties against violators. It's a continuation of Polis' ambitious climate and renewable energy agenda that calls for a drastic reduction in Colorado greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.