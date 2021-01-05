Colombia brings back lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 3:47 p.m.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Colombia's capital city is reimposing lockdown measures on Tuesday as new coronavirus infections rise around the country.
People wait to be tested for COVID-19 as a healthcare worker interviews a patient, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Colombia's capital city is reimposing lockdown measures on Tuesday as new coronavirus infections rise around the country.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Colombia's capital city is reimposing lockdown measures on Tuesday as new coronavirus infections rise around the country.
An employee wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, sweeps the patio of a closed restaurant in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Colombia's capital city is reimposing lockdown measures on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections rise around the country.
A cyclist wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, pushes his bike along a pedestrian path in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Colombia's capital city is reimposing lockdown measures on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections rise around the country.
A person sits in an empty plaza amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Colombia's capital city is reimposing lockdown measures on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections rise around the country.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As the holiday season winds down, Colombia is experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections that has prompted several cities to impose curfews and stay at home measures that had not been implemented for months.
In the capital city of Bogota, the local government locked down three districts that have a population of about 2.5 million people, ordering all businesses except for supermarkets and pharmacies in that part of the city to close.