Collins joins push to address maternal, infant mortality

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's Republican U.S. senator is working on a push to address maternal and infant mortality in the U.S.

Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan are introducing a bill to fund regional care partnerships to curb the rate of deaths of mothers and babies. They say the partnerships would link states, health care providers, insurance companies and others to build new strategies to improve outcomes for woman and infants.

Collins says states have taken the lead on the issue by "sharing best practices and developing comprehensive health care plans for mothers and their children." She says her Quality Care for Moms and Babies Act would authorize funding that supports existing collaborations and helps create new ones.

Collins says the proposal would also help improve Medicaid progress monitoring.