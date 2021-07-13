Coffin of nanny killed in condo collapse returns to Paraguay July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 9:42 p.m.
1 of14 Pallbearers carry the coffin that contain the remains of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba outside her home, in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Friends and relatives of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba react as the coffin that contain her remains arrives outside her home, in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Relatives of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba react as the coffin that contain her remains arrives outside her home, in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Friends and relatives of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba gather outside her home as the coffin that contain her remains arrives in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Relatives of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba mourn over the coffin that contain her remains in her home, in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Relatives of Lady Vanessa Luna Villalba mourn over the coffin that contain her remains in her home, in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Relatives of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba mourn over the flag-draped coffin that contain her remains in her hometown of Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Luna Villalba, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was among those who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Airport workers remove a flag draped coffin carrying the remains of Lady Luna at Silvio Pettirossi airport in Luque, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Lady Luna was a nanny working for the sister of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, and was removed from the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, which collapsed on June 24. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Lourdes Luna holds out her cellphone to show an undated selfie of her cousin Lady Vanessa Luna Villalba, as she sits with Lady's mother Juana Villalba at the entrance of the U.S. embassy where they are picking up their tourist visas in order to fly to the U.S., in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, July 2, 2021. Lady Luna, a nanny employed by the sister of Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, was in the Champlain Towers South condominium when it collapsed in Surfside, Florida on June 24 and is still missing. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Wrapped in a Paraguayan flag and with a photograph of her young face, a coffin with the remains of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba arrived Tuesday in Asuncion where it was received by relatives grieving the nanny killed when a Miami-area condominium tower collapsed.
The 23-year-old had been working for the family of the sister of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Abdo in the building in Surfside, Florida, that fell June 24. The bodies of the sister, Sophia López Moreira; her husband, Luis Pettengill; and the youngest of their three children have been found. Their two other children remain missing.