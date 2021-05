FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff, the most populous city in Coconino County in northern Arizona, and the county itself are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Tuesday that the city's face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20 would end Wednesday, and the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind the county’s mandate June 1.