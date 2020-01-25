Coca-Cola bottler building $60M warehouse in South Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — One of America's largest Coca-Cola bottlers is making a $60 million investment in rural South Georgia that the company says will create about 200 new jobs.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED CEO John Sherman was on hand as officials broke ground on the company's new warehouse and sales center in Tifton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Macon.

The project will have about 300,000 square feet (27870.91 square meters) of space, WALB-TV reported.

“You will learn as you get to know us and get to see us in action in this community that we are world-class in how we build facilities and how we conduct our business and how we serve our communities,” Sherman told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

Construction is expected to start in a few weeks.

Coca-Cola UNITED is one of the largest privately held bottlers of Coke products in North America. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.