Cobblestones welcomes customers with ‘homey’ atmosphere

























Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 7 Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 7 Above is the Santa Fe salad served at Cobblestones American Grille in New Milford. Above is the Santa Fe salad served at Cobblestones American Grille in New Milford. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 7 Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Above are potato skins served with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and sour cream. Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Above are potato skins served with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and sour cream. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 7 Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Dina, center, is shown with, from left to right, her grandson Aidan, daughter-in-law Stephanie, and sons Dylan and Eric. less Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Dina, center, is shown with, from left to right, her grandson Aidan, ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 7 Dina Kanarick, co-owner of Cobblestones American Grille in New Milford, seated, is shown above with, from left to right, her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Stephanie, with their son Aidan, and her son Dylan. Dina Kanarick, co-owner of Cobblestones American Grille in New Milford, seated, is shown above with, from left to right, her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Stephanie, with their son Aidan, and her son Dylan. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 7 of 7 Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Spectrum/Dina and Cliff Kanarick opened Cobblestones American Grille at 40 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford in June 2018. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Cobblestones welcomes customers with ‘homey’ atmosphere 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

The sign out front says it all.

Cobblestones American Grille in New Milford is a family restaurant — run by a family and geared toward families.

“We want people to come in and feel like they’re home,” said Dina Kanarick, who owns the business with her husband Cliff. “I want people to get to know me, and for me to know them.”

Dina’s son Eric Hand is the chef and her son Dylan Wexler is a server. Her daughter-in-law, Stephanie, is also on staff.

Kanarick said the restaurant serves up “real, comfort food” that caters to all tastes, including those of children. A kid’s menu features myriad choices, including homemade mac and cheese, pizza bites and other traditional children’s offerings.

The restaurant opened last month in the plaza that houses Enterprise, next to Starbucks, on Route 7.

The menu features starters, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, entrees, seafood and sides. Desserts are plentiful and are served on dishes Kanarick purchased from antique shops to add that splash of home.

Catering is also available.

Wexler emphasized Hand’s attention to detail in the kitchen and keen eye for plating food.

“He has to approve it, otherwise it’s out,” Wexler said.

Coconut crusted fried shrimp and fried pickles — two of the starters — have already made an impression on customers, according to staff.

“We’re going back to our spot,” said customer Rebecca Clark, of New Milford, who stopped in for lunch with her friend Stephanie Pascual recently and returned to the seats at the counter they had the first time they patronized the business.

“It’s a day off and this is where we want to be,” Clark said, citing the family environment and efficient service.

Among the sandwich offerings are Comeback Thanksgiving, featuring roasted turkey breast, smoked gouda topped with stuffing and a cranberry aioli, a French dip and a grilled chicken sandwich.

Specialty toppings such as avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, jalapenos, fried egg and tortilla strips, are available for the variety of burgers including the build your own burger.

Entrees include filet mignon, chopped beef steak, grilled chicken or steak skewers, pasta and more.

A sailor’s basket of fried cod, coconut fried shrimp and chicken tenders, and fish and chips are two of the four seafood dishes served up at Cobblestones.

Beer, wine, sangria, milk shakes, egg creams and more round out the menu.

While chatting casually with the staff, Clark said of Kanarick, “You’re the kind of mom that’s a mom to everyone.”

Pascual said she finds the friendly atmosphere comforting, enough so she would dine alone at the restaurant.

“It’s just homey,” she said.

“I love the restaurant,” said resident Corey Durkin. “I've had three meals there and they’ve all been fantastic.”

Durkin already has two favorites - the wild berry salad and chicken skewers.

Kanarick spent 40 years in the restaurant industry and decided to invest in her own restaurant following the death of both of her parents in recent years.

“God gave me a purpose to do something,” Kanarick said.

Kanarick said she wants to ensure every customer has a good dining experience.

“I want it to be where you’re getting good food and a good atmosphere,” she said.

Cobblestones American Grille is at 40-D Danbury Road (Route 7), in the plaza next to Starbucks, in New Milford. It is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Tuesdays. For more information, call 860-210-9817.