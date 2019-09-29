Coastal Maryland town's mayor says car fans brought trouble

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A big gathering of car enthusiasts in coastal Maryland prompts a resort town's mayor to insist there won't be a repeat next year.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan tells The Daily Times of Salisbury on Sunday that thousands of visiting fans raised havoc, disrupted lives and defied law officers.

Ocean City Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller says a crowd of about 200 people was ordered to disperse Saturday afternoon before officers unleashed pepper spray. Police said the crowd responded by throwing rocks and bottles.

The driver of a BMW burning rubber on a town road hit members of a watching crowd before speeding away Friday night.

The H2O International car event moved from Ocean City to Atlantic City, New Jersey, two years ago, but enthusiasts have returned to the Maryland coast.

