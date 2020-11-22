Coast Guard suspends search of motorcyclist

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The search for a motorcyclist who appears to have crashed their vehicle and fell off a bridge in Massachusetts was suspended Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge that spans the Taunton River and connects Fall River and Somerset.

The Herald News reports it happened on an on-ramp and that only the motorcycle and a shoe were found, leading investigators to believe the operator may have gone over the side of the ramp.

But around 3:45 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted it was suspending the search, which also involved Massachusetts State Police and Fall River police and fire departments.

Sunday's search included a helicopter, an infrared drone and a dive team. The recovery efforts were expected to resume Monday.