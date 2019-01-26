Coast Guard spouses keep to tight budgets as shutdown ends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard spouses in southern New England say they'll continue to spend money cautiously even though the longest government shutdown in U.S. history has ended.

President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies go back to work.

Mariah Battermann and Rachel Malcom, whose husbands serve in the Coast Guard in Rhode Island, and Crystal Simmons, whose husband serves in Connecticut, all said on Saturday that they're sticking to the tight budgets they adopted when the government shut down. They worry the government will be shuttered again.

Some 800,000 workers were furloughed or required to work without pay for 35 days, including members of the Coast Guard.