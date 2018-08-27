Coast Guard rescues missing boater off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a 62-year-old man whose boat was reported overdue in the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that crews spotted Robert Vonnegut's 10-foot blue and white boat about two miles south of Tavernier in the Florida Keys.

His son called the Coast Guard Sunday night to report his father missing when Vonnegut didn't return from a day trip in the boat.

No additional details were immediately available.