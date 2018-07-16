Coast Guard rescues 7 people off Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued seven people after a boat capsized the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

It happened Sunday in the Mississippi Sound, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Horn Island.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that it sent a boat and crew from its Pascagoula station to search for the boat after receiving a report it had capsized. Seven people were pulled from the water and taken to Station Pascagoula.