Coast Guard rescues 7 aboard a fishing vessel in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued seven people aboard a fishing vessel that caught fire off Oahu's southern coast.

Hawaii News Now reports that none of the seven was injured in Tuesday's blaze. All were transported to Honolulu Harbor.

The Coast Guard responded to the burning vessel with a C-130 airplane, a helicopter and a boat.

Thick, black smoke could still be seen pouring from the 46-foot-long boat an hour after the initial call for help came in at about 4:30 p.m.