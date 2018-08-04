Coast Guard pulls sick crewman from tanker off Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has evacuated a sick crewmember from an oil and chemical tanker off Long Island.

A Coast Guard helicopter plucked the 44-year-old man from the Greek-flagged Minerva Grace around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

He was suffering abdominal pain.

The man was flown to Kennedy Airport and taken by ambulance to a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately available.

A ship tracking site says the 600-foot vessel sailed from Saint John, New Brunswick to New York last week.