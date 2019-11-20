Co-working space opens in Warren

Warren Works, a modern co-working space, has opened at The Warren Town Center at 12 Cornwall Road. Warren Works, a modern co-working space, has opened at The Warren Town Center at 12 Cornwall Road. Photo: Courtesy Of Warren Works Photo: Courtesy Of Warren Works Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Co-working space opens in Warren 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Warren Works, a modern co-working space, has opened at The Warren Town Center.

Comprised of two private offices, three workstations, a conference room and lounge, Warren Works provides a work environment for those who are looking for an alternative to working from home or who need a work space when in the area on weekends or visiting.

John Favreau, who said he has been leading the economic and social revitalization of Warren Town Center, identified the need for Warren Works and transformed the small building at 12 Cornwall Road to suit.

“Over the years this space has been a garage, real estate office, antiques store; always evolving while focused on meeting the needs of the community,” Favreau said. “I listened to what our current population needs and decided that Warren Works would be the perfect solution.”

Warren Works joins the Warren General Store and WKND at Warren’s centrally located commercial hub, at the crossroads of Litchfield County at Routes 45 and 341.

Warren Works provides flexible solutions for professional, individual or group needs.

Rental plans are by the hour, day, week or month and can be tailored to one’s needs.

A day pass, weekend pass, monthly or annual plan provides a work space and additional amenities, including high speed internet, printing, complete use of the facilities, parking and access to coming programs.

All plans and pricing can be found at WarrenWorks.net

Early response to the space has been positive, Favreau said.

“We already have two full time tenants, and the conference room is consistently booked, having hosted both first selectman candidates this past voting season for their ‘meet and great’ events, the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council, the Warren Historical Society, HVA, the Litchfield Rowing Club, and a host of contractors and professionals who needed a large and comfortable space for team and/or client meetings,” Favreau said.

Warren Works also will serve as a community gathering point for events and programs.

Coming this fall/winter will be a series of food and wine events, a holiday shop, and community programs.