Clyburn: Bush called him a 'savior' for boosting Biden MEG KINNARD, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 4:43 p.m.
1 of3 House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, and former President George Bush, take a selfie before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., background, listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at an event where Clyburn endorsed him in North Charleston, S.C. “What I think we need to do now is support this new administration that seems to have leadership as a part of his agenda,” said Clyburn, a close ally of Biden. “We are where we are today because of a lack of leadership and I think that Joe Biden has demonstrated in his articulations that he’s prepared to provide the kind of leadership that we need.” Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee /Pool Photo via AP) Win McNamee/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) —
As they witnessed President Joe Biden take the oath of office on Wednesday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said former Republican President George W. Bush lauded him as a “savior” for helping get Biden elected.