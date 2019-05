Club to hold yard sale

The Women's Club of Danbury/New Fairfield will hold a yard sale May 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 5 Field Road in Danbury. Early birds will not be admitted. The sale will support the club’s work with food rescue, Man in the Van, Rogers Park student's vegetable garden and the Danbury Farmers' Market.