Club to hold sale, meeting

The New Preston Women’s Club will hold a harvest bake sale Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community house, 27 Church St., and its next meeting and program Oct. 18.

Many of the home-baked items will feature apple ingredients at the Oct. 13 sale. In addition, complimentary cider and donuts will be served, and door prizes will be offered.

The club’s regular monthly meeting will be held Oct. 18 at the Community House, 27 Church St., with a happy half-hour and short meeting at 6 p.m., followed by a program with guest speaker Karen Thomas, a certified etiquette coach and speaker known as the “go-to” etiquette expert in Connecticut.

Thomas, who has been guiding businesses to success since 2001, is an author who has spoken at numerous colleges and corporations across the tri-state area imparting her etiquette expertise.

In addition to discussing etiquette in general, she will also discuss holiday etiquette.

Thomas has also published a modern version on etiquette that will be available to sign at the meeting.