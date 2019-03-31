Club to hold penny auction

The Woman’s Club of New Milford will hold its annual penny auction April 6 at a new location, Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North).

Doors will open at 11 a.m. Bidding will close at 1 p.m., with the auction to start shortly thereafter.

The event will feature new and lightly used items donated by members, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and snacks.

Sheets of 25 tickets are $5. Each sheet includes a door prize ticket.

For more information or to become a vendor, email wcgnm@wcgnm.com or call 844-924-6600.