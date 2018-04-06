Club to hold penny auction

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold its annual penny auction April 7 at a new location.

The event will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road, with doors top open at 11 a.m. and bidding to close at 1 p.m., followed by the auction.

Hundreds of items will be available to bid on.

Club members donate new and lightly used items for this event.

A raffle for bundled items or prizes, and snacks will be offered.

Sheets of 25 tickets are $5 for three sheets. Each sheet includes a door prize ticket.