Club to hold penny auction
Published 12:00 am, Friday, April 6, 2018
The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold its annual penny auction April 7 at a new location.
The event will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road, with doors top open at 11 a.m. and bidding to close at 1 p.m., followed by the auction.
Hundreds of items will be available to bid on.
Club members donate new and lightly used items for this event.
A raffle for bundled items or prizes, and snacks will be offered.
Sheets of 25 tickets are $5 for three sheets. Each sheet includes a door prize ticket.
